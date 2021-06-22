Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1025 PM CDT, Gauge and radar estimates indicated heavy rain of 1 to 4 inches fell over the area earlier. Those storms have dissipated and flooding should continue to improve as water levels subside. Be on the look out for flooded low spots and other flood prone areas. Minor flooding is ongoing but should be coming to an end. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellaire, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Near Northside Houston, Downtown Houston, Fourth Ward, Greater Fifth Ward, Greater Heights, Midtown Houston, Second Ward, Neartown / Montrose, Greater Third Ward, Greater Eastwood, Memorial Park, Macgregor and University Place.