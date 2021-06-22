Special Weather Statement issued for Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Llano, Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Gillespie; Llano; Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WILLIAMSON...NORTHERN TRAVIS NORTHERN BLANCO...NORTHEASTERN GILLESPIE...LLANO AND CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1025 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mahomet, or 8 miles northeast of Bertram, moving southwest at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Llano, Bertram, Round Mountain, Serenada, Buchanan Dam, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Hutto, Gainesville, Lago Vista and Granite Shoals.alerts.weather.gov