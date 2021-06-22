Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 22:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until midnight CDT. * At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moss Point, Escatawpa, Gautier, Helena and Hickory Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR