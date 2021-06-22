Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 22:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until midnight CDT. * At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moss Point, Escatawpa, Gautier, Helena and Hickory Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Jackson, MS
City
Moss Point, MS
City
Gautier, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Escatawpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSCNN

Pfizer's Covid-19 booster and the latest on the pandemic

Partisan Covid-19 vaccination gap widens, study shows. The difference in Covid-19 vaccination rates between Republicans and Democrats has grown over the last two months, a report released Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows. Vaccination rates are increasing more quickly in counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020...
IndustryNBC News

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy