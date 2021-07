Finesse Cobain, a rising artist coming out of Atlanta, Georgia, where he is fiercely attempting to change his life for the better. Not many people understand what it has taken to get him where he is today. It has been a long journey full of bouts with people trying to discourage him from his dream, but he loves proving them wrong in all aspects. Sticking it to the ones who once doubted him, Finesse Cobain just released an EP with a plethora of solid songs, but “Love Spells” in particular sticks out above the rest.