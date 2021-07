Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. The ACLU of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio, All Voting is Local of Ohio, the Ohio Voter Rights Coalition and the League of Women Voters of Ohio want DeWine to veto some provisions they say are important for Ohio's voters and elections. For starters, the LWV's Jen Miller says DeWine should veto the amendment that limits public-private partnerships between boards of elections.