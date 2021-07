The NHL is famously resistant to change, and hostile to newcomers. Hockey culture values history and tradition, as exemplified by the way the media reacts every time two original six teams play each other. In recent years, the league has been trying to “grow the game,” which has mostly involved expanding to nontraditional hockey markets and inviting pop stars to perform at events. I think it’s safe to say that the reception to these attempts to grow the game has not been great, which is a shame because social media has really highlighted just how much talent and creativity there is in the hockey community.