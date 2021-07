Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton, a four-star recruit and top-100 prospect in the 2022 class, is set to announce a commitment live Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ with five finalists involved for the industry-generated 247Sports Composite's No. 6 running back. Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin have been involved with Singleton, but he approaches his decision with two teams standing out, according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.