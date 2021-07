Higher housing prices, New Jersey had the highest effective rate, property tax, Tax Foundation. Ridgewood NJ, according to the Tax Foundation , in calendar year 2019 (the most recent data available), New Jersey had the highest effective rate on owner-occupied property at 2.13 percent, followed by Illinois (1.97 percent) and New Hampshire (1.89 percent). Hawaii was at the other end of the spectrum with the lowest effective rate of 0.31 percent, followed closely by Alabama (0.37 percent) and Louisiana and Wyoming (both at 0.51 percent).