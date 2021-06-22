Cancel
2018 UNH graduate Elle Purrier St. Pierre punches ticket to first Olympic Games, sets trials record

Vermont dairy farmer turned world-renowned track star Elle Purrier St. Pierre has punched her ticket compete in the upcoming Olympic Games and set a new record in the process. Purrier took first place in the final 1,500 meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials Monday night, running a time a 3:58.03. The mark broke a 32-year-old Olympic trials record for the event, previously a 3:58.92 time recorded by Mary Slaney.

