First Matches Official For WWE Money in the Bank

Tonight's SmackDown featured a number of opportunities for superstars to secure their spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder matches, and by the end of the night, several stars managed to work their way into the big pay-per-view. Coming into SmackDown several stars had already locked in their spot, including Ricochet, John Morrison, and Riddle. Things got off to a big start with the match between Big E and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, and after a lot of back and forth, it was Big E who stood tall at the end of the match, but he wasn't the only one who cemented their spot.