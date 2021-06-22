Cancel
First Matches Official For WWE Money in the Bank

By Jeremy Thomas
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have our WWE Championship match and more for next month’s Money in the Bank. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Bobby Lashley will face Kofi Kingston for the championship at the PPV. On the show, Lashley faced Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell match to build to the July 18th show. which will be the first PPV for the company with live fans since WrestleMania 37 and before that since Elimination Chamber in March of 2020.

