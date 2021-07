A fringe cryptocurrency’s astonishing price rise of more than 1,500 per cent in less than a week has once again put the spotlight on meme coins.While bitcoin fell by a further 7 per cent on Thursday, dragging most of the rest of the crypto market down with it, Tiger King Coin (TKING) more than doubled in value.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketRanked the 2,561st most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, Tiger King Coin is far from alone in being a token based on a meme or pop culture reference. Price index...