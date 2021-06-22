Cancel
Money in the Bank Last Chance Qualifier & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced a couple of matches, including a Money in the Bank “Last Chance” qualifier, for next week’s Raw. The company announced on Monday night that Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Drew McIntyre will compete in a triple threat match for the fourth Raw Money in the Bank berth. All three lost their first chances at the MITB match on this week’s episode.

