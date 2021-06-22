Cancel
California State

U.S. appeals court blocks judge’s decision to overturn California’s assault weapons ban

By Maura Dolan
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court decided Monday to put on hold a judge’s decision to overturn California’s 30-year ban on assault weapons. In a brief order, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay of Judge Roger T. Benitez’s June 4 decision, in which he likened an AR-15 semiautomatic to a Swiss Army knife and called it “good for both home and battle.”

