Michigan leaders call for Consumers Energy to focus on clean energy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders and environmentalists are calling on Consumers Energy to change business practices to reduce its impact on the environment. “Consumers Energy needs to take bold action now," said Nayyirah Shariff, director of Flint Rising. "We need Consumers Energy to move forward with energy efficiency, investments in clean and renewable energy, and retire dirty coal plants. The stakes for every single person in Michigan are simply too high to continue on with business as usual.”