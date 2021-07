Despite a surging housing market, the overall value of taxable property in Richardson is set to see its smallest yearly increase in a decade, according to city officials. Estimated values released by both Dallas and Collin central appraisal districts show Richardson’s property values growing by just shy of 1% in 2020, revenue from which will be realized in the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget. This is the lowest growth since 2012, when property values grew by 0.7%. All figures are estimates until certified by the appraisal districts this summer.