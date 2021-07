After a water main leak led to shutoffs for most of Wednesday, some Hillsborough residents are under a boil water advisory. The Town of Hillsborough shared a release Wednesday night saying repairs on a 12-inch water main along U.S. Highway 70-A, just west of N.C. 86 are complete. While water has been restored, residents and businesses along the highway between Tuscarora Drive and Morelanda Drive are under a boil water advisory until test results indicate the water is safe to drink.