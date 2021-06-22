Cancel
Manifest Stars React to Cancellation After 3 Seasons at NBC: Finishing the Journey 'Was Not in the Cards'

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
 17 days ago
Manifest has officially reached the end of the runway, meaning those underlying questions about Flight 828 and everything that unfolded after its mysterious return will remain unresolved. TVLine confirmed Monday that talks with Netflix and other potential suitors fell through, ending a week-long campaign to save the series following NBC’s...

