Emma Coburn is headed back to the Olympics. This time, she’s taking another former Buffaloes standout with her. Coburn, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, once again earned a Team USA spot in her signature event on Thursday night, winning the US Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Coburn became the third former Buffs athlete to land a spot on Team USA for next month’s Games in Tokyo, but it only took a few seconds later for a fourth former Buff to join that club, as Val Constien finished third in the steeplechase to earn her first Olympic bid.