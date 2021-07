House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to deliver another comeback on social media on Thursday, after Republicans criticised her Green New Deal for the environment. Sharing a clip of a flooded New York subway station, where one person can be seen wading through water to get to the other side, AOC tweeted: “’The Green New Deal, which is a blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change and protect vulnerable communities, is unrealistic.