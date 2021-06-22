Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Real Reason Kakashi Wears A Mask In Naruto

By Jonah Schuhart
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the course of "Naruto's" 720 episodes, fans were introduced to an army's worth of characters. Shinobi hailing from the Land of Fire and beyond were fleshed out with sympathetic motivations and backstories to the point where it seemed like we knew everything about them. At the same time, however, there was one ninja who fans never quite learned everything about. For some reason or another, Kakashi Hatake remains somewhat of a mystery.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#The Land Of Fire#Team 7#Narutopedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Geto's Most Disturbing Scene to Life

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has perfectly capture Suguru Geto's most disturbing scene in the series yet! The first season of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original manga series first made its debut last Fall, and it was here that fans were introduced to the unique line up of villains for the series. While he did not get into any of the action himself, the cursed user at the center of many of the villainous machinations is the mysterious Geto. There's still lots that fans of the anime don't know about this foe, but he's actually one of the most popular characters among manga fans.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Nabs Legendary Director for Episode 982

One Piece has nabbed a legendary director for the next episode of the anime! The Wano Country arc's third act is now in full swing as with the end of the Oden Flashback sub arc, the latest string of episodes have seen Luffy and the rebel samurai forces struggle to leave the shores of Wano and head towards their main goal of Onigashima. The newest episode of the series turned things around in their favor big time, however, as Jinbe officially made his return to the anime and became a full member of the Straw Hat crew.
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite

One awesome Record of Ragnarok cosplay has given the spotlight to the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a pretty big cult hit among manga fans, and now many more are beginning to see why as the series has officially made its anime debut with Netflix. Recently debuting on the streaming service, anime fans have begun to see how its exaggerated world pits humanity's legends against gods from across all kinds of theologies. This means the series is full of all kinds of character designs as well.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Releases Episode 982 Promo

The War For Wano Arc has just kicked off in the latest episodes of One Piece's anime, and it seems as if the next installment of the popular Shonen series' anime is set to further explore the terrifying threat of the Beast Pirates, not only via Kaido but through his terrifying lieutenants. With the recent flashback showing us the tragic life of Kozuki Oden and how Kaido and Orochi were responsible for his death before the borders of his homeland could be opened to the world, it's clear that the Straw Hat Pirates have an insane fight ahead of them.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Cannot Unsee This Death Note Comparison

Since first being introduced last season, the number two hero Hawks has been a fundamental part of My Hero Academia, but a recent scene in the Shonen franchise's fifth season has fans comparing the winged wonder to a very different character in Death Note's grim reaper, Ryuk. With Hawks' undercover mission blending the line between hero and villain as he infiltrates the ranks of both the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains alike, it's clear that the similarities between the number two hero and the "angel on the shoulder," of Light Yagami.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Preview Reveals Goku Black's New Goal

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been making the rounds in the news a lot lately, thanks in part to Goku Black making a big return with some new transformations under his belt, and it seems as if the dark doppelganger of Son has a new goal that he is working toward. With the current arc of the spin-off series dropping both Goku and Vegeta into a new universe created by the nefarious Fu, the alternate version of Zamasu has clearly returned with far more power than he once had during Dragon Ball Super.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Creator Addresses Finale's Time Loop Theory

Attack On Titan's story spread over hundreds of years, documenting the war between the Eldians and the world that didn't have the ability to transform into terrifying behemoths, and a recent interview has given fans an idea of Hajime Isayama's thoughts on the "Time Loop Theory," Said theory that was thought of by fans is that the world of the Scout Regiment is stuck in a loop of tragedy wherein war and death will be plaguing the world of the series long after the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley will come to a close.
Comicsthecinemaholic.com

6 Anime Like The Daily Life of the Immortal King

Animated by Haoliners Animation League and based on the Chinese web novel of the same name, ‘The Daily Life of the Immortal King’ or ‘Xian Wang de Richang Shenghuo’ is a fantasy comedy donghua that revolves around Wang Ling, a prodigious sixteen-year-old who has wielded immense powers from a young age and is now nearly-invulnerable. However, the overpowered protagonist now faces the biggest challenge of his life – high school. With enemies always waiting for an opportunity to get the upper hand, Ling must find ways to lead a low-key life at the magic school. But will he succeed?
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Character Designs Reveal Boro's Final Form

The battle between Naruto, Sausuke, and Jigen put the strongest ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village into a terrible predicament, wherein even the strength of the Seventh Hokage wasn't enough to defeat the leader of the Kara Organization. With the nefarious collection of ninjas having mastered the energy known as Karma, their research and development department has also granted them insane abilities that allow their physical bodies to do things that no other ninjas can do, with the final form of Boro showing that Team 7 is going to have quite the struggle on their hands as they attempt to rescue Naruto.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'One Piece' 1019 Spoilers: Will Fans Finally See Yonko-Level Fight Between Zoro And King?

Fans might get an update on Zoro in the upcoming manga installment. "One Piece" 1019 might also offer an update on O-tama, Nami and Usopp. With the explosive battle between Jinbei and Whos Who in the previous chapter, fans of the formidable Straw Hats' swordsman wonder if they could see a yonko-tier fight between Roronoa Zoro and King the Conflagration on "One Piece" 1019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy