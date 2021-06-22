Cancel
Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore announces surprise pregnancy as she shows off her sizable baby bump - just weeks after co-star Dani Soares welcomed a child

By J. Peterson
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Another cast member from the latest season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is pregnant.

On Monday, Australian stewardess Alli Dore announced her surprise pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post with her boyfriend Ben Thompson.

Posing with her sizable bump on full display, the 32-year-old wrote: 'So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CE3sR_0abV172h00
Baby joy: Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore announced her surprise pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post with her boyfriend Ben Thompson on Monday

Despite only recently getting into a relationship with Ben, the pair have known each other for more than a decade.

'We've actually been friends for 12 years,' she said on Instagram this month.

'When I got back to Australia, I flew up to where he lives to hang out with him and some friends. We have so much fun together and the timing was right.'

The couple have since moved in together in preparation for the birth of their first child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297iCg_0abV172h00
Future: Posing with her sizable bump on full display, the 32-year-old wrote: 'So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby'

'The love of my life, my angel boy. We're currently moving into our new house together,' she said.

'We're both so excited! He's got a heart of gold and treats me like a precious jewel. I'm really lucky.'

Last month, Alli's Sailing Yacht co-star Dani Soares welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Lilli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPDf8_0abV172h00
Getting serious: The couple have since moved in together in preparation for the birth of their first child

While Lilli's father hasn't been publicly revealed, there's strong speculation that the dad is deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, who was also on the most recent season of the Bravo series.

Dani and Jean-Luc enjoyed a steamy romance during the season and even joked about getting pregnant, but have since split up.

Jean-Luc recently addressed the drama on Instagram in a lengthy post about Lilli's paternity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hP2oj_0abV172h00
Another one! Last month, Alli's Sailing Yacht co-star Dani Soares welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Lilli
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUEid_0abV172h00
Is he? While Lilli's father hasn't been publicly revealed, there's strong speculation that the dad is deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, who was also on the most recent season of the show

'There's a lot of gossip about my social media silence so I think it’s time to clear the air,' he wrote.

'While others are off chasing their 15 minutes of fame, I am working on a yacht in Central America and heartbroken to have to hear about the baby's birth on social media and read headlines like "Dani Soares Says Her Baby's Father Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With It."

'All I can say is if she's mine, I want to be involved 100 percent,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRE2P_0abV172h00
'All I can say is if she's mine, I want to be involved 100 percent': Jean-Luc recently addressed the drama on Instagram in a lengthy post about Lilli's paternity
