Katie Holmes shows off her toned arms in a white tank top as she enjoys a shopping trip in Manhattan with her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

She has developed a reputation as a master of casual fashion.

And Katie Holmes didn't disappoint on Monday when she was spotted in Manhattan rocking a simple white tank top showcasing her fit arms.

The 42-year-old Dawson's Creek star was out in the city enjoying some quality mother–daughter time with her lookalike daughter Suri Cruise, 15, after they went shopping at the Maria Tash jewelry shop in SoHo.

On the town: Katie Holmes, 42, showed off her fit arms in a white tank top while out shopping in Manhattan with her lookalike 15-year-old daughter Suri Cruise

Katie paired her brilliant white top with chic pleated rust-colored slacks with baggy legs.

She stuck to the earth tones with a complementary pair of brown leather flats, and she covered up her brunette tresses with a light brown baseball cap.

The Batman Begins actress blocked out the bright sun with black sunglasses, and she accessorized with a large navy blue tote bag.

Suri went more casual with her sporty look featuring a white sweatshirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows.

No fuss: Katie wire pleated rust-colored pants and a pale brown baseball cap and brown leather flats. Suri went casual in a white sweatshirt and lavender shorts with flip flops

She contrasted it with pale lavender athletic shorts and flip flops, and she tied her dark hair back in a ponytail.

Though they were both outdoors, Katie and Suri opted to wear black masks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, New York joined California earlier this month in rolling back many of its Covid-19 restrictions as new cases of the virus have continued to decrease thanks to rising vaccinations.

Fully vaccinated people are now allowed to enter indoor businesses without wearing a mask, though unvaccinated people must continue wearing masks and businesses have the option of still requiring customers to cover their faces.

Masking requirements are still in force on public transportation and in healthcare settings, however.

Stocking up: The two did some shopping at the Maria Tash jewelry store in SoHo earlier in the day

Katie shares her teenage daughter with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The former couple met in April 2005, and by June of that year they were engaged.

The TV star welcomed her daughter in April 2006, and she and Tom married in November.

Katie later filed for divorce in 2012, and she and the Mission: Impossible star finalized it in a shockingly fast 10-day span.

She was later linked to Jamie Foxx, though the acting couple tried to keep their relationship a secret for years.

It's over: Last month, a spokesperson for Katie confirmed she and her chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. had separated after dating since the fall of 2020

In the fall of 2020, Katie was linked to the chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., who heads the popular Italian–American restaurant Emilio's Ballato in New York with his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr.

The spot is a favorite of high profile clientele including Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks and Barack Obama.

Although the actress and the restaurateur were nearly inseparable in late 2020 and early 2021, the went their separate ways in May.

A spokesperson for her told Us Weekly last month that the two had parted 'amicably' and were 'still friends.'

Another insider who spoke to the publication added that their 'relationship fizzled.'

'They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup,' the source said.

According to them, Katie is now focused on prioritizing her private and professional lives at the moment.

The two reportedly split 'amicably' and are still friends. 'There’s no drama that went down with the breakup,' another source said
