Shailene Woodley signs on to star in new comedy Robots from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm writer

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

She's best known for starring in the Divergent movies and The Fault In Out Stars.

But Shailene Woodley is changing up her big screen choices, according to Variety.

The actress, 29, has signed on to star in the comedy Robots from one of the writers of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Anthony Hines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NErqk_0abV0BWZ00
New role: Shailene Woodley, 29, has signed on to star in the comedy Robots, based on a short story by science fiction writer Robert Sheckley, Variety reported on Monday

Hines, who co-wrote the screenplay, will make his directorial debut with the film which is based on a short story by science fiction writer Robert Sheckley.

Variety reported that the story 'focuses on a womanizer and a gold digger who are forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves, who have, in turn, fallen in love and absconded together.'

Woodley will co-star with British actor Jack Whitehall, 32, whose recent credits include Good Omens and Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise.

Production on Robots is set to start in New Mexico in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHUPZ_0abV0BWZ00
Comedy chops: Robots has been co-written by Anthony Hines, one of the writers for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, pictured. Hines will also make his directorial debut with the film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3Zw3_0abV0BWZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlUuQ_0abV0BWZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldsKT_0abV0BWZ00
Rising star: The actress also starred with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in the TV series Big Little Liars

Most recently, Woodley has been in the news more for her love life than for her acting career.

She surprised everyone earlier this year with the news that she's engaged to NFL star Aaron Hernandez after a whirlwind romance.

In an interview with Shape magazine, the actress admitted she 'jumped in headfirst' and 'immediately' moved in with the pro athlete, 37, during the pandemic.

'Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,' she explained.

'We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.'

Woodley told the publication that she believes 'I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together.'

The Green Bay Packers quarterback called their engagement the 'best thing that's happened to me' during an Instagram Live chat in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7pcf_0abV0BWZ00
Set to wed: Most recently, Woodley has been in the news more for her love life than for her acting career. She surprised everyone earlier this year with the news that she's engaged to NFL star Aaron Hernandez after a whirlwind romance
Daily Mail

