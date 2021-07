Covid madness and questionable NCAA protocols deny N.C. State shot at national title. In the latest twist of the College World Series drama, the mothers of N.C. State baseball stars Reid Johnston and Tyler McDonough said Sunday their sons tested negative six times and were not allowed to continue playing in the CWS. The Wolfpack's Cinderella run at the national championship was cut short over the weekend when the NCAA sent the Pack packing amid a cloud of questionable COVID protocols that imposed a testing regime on N.C. State that other teams did not have.