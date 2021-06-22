Cancel
Houston County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Houston; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1023 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lovelady, or 14 miles southeast of Austonio, moving south at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Trinity, Lovelady, Riverside and Sebastopol.

alerts.weather.gov
