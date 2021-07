Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout as the Cubs defeated the Dodgers 4-0 on Thursday. Baez opened the scoring in the first with his 401-foot blast to center off Walker Buehler and that would be all the support Zach Davies would need as the starter combined with three Chicago relievers to throw a combined no-hitter. Despite the home run, Baez is still mired in a June slump as he's now 8-for-62 this month though half of those hits are home runs.