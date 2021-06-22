Cancel
Columbia, MO

Community members share thoughts on American Rescue Plan Act spending

By Kelsy Armstrong
Columbia Missourian
 17 days ago

In a filled City Council work session Monday, community members voiced their opinions on how Columbia should use American Rescue Plan funding. The City of Columbia received $25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. A PowerPoint on the eligible uses of the funds indicated four different areas in which they could be used. These include responses to public health problems or negative economic situations; premium pay for essential workers; investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and government services or revenue loss.

