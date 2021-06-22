Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Drivers annoyed at those who stop too far back at red lights: Roadshow

By Gary Richards
East Bay Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Here’s why some drivers stop far behind cars ahead of them at red lights: They are incompetent, or they fear aggressive, oft-speeding corner cutters making the left turn. Bicyclists can try the old trick I use where I ride up to a loop segment, get out my keys, and wave them back and forth a few times across it [the loop segment]. If that fails, you get ahead of and to the side of the vehicle, where you would stop, and motion to the driver to come forward. Point at the detector or at the signal (I have done both), if you want, but that also is done less now, given less likelihood it will be understood.

www.eastbaytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Lights#Roadshow#Red Lights#Traffic Signals#Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
San Jose, CAMercury News

Were drivers better when schools taught driver’s ed? Roadshow

Q: I feel a need to vent and you’re the lucky recipient. Back in the 1960s, when I was in high school, there was still driver’s education, which included both practical driving experience and classroom lessons/tests. On my 16th birthday, I passed my DMV driving test with flying colors, earning...
Palo Alto, CAMercury News

I slowed down for an ambulance, so why did the driver blast his horn? Roadshow

Q: Could you please write a column about rules when an emergency vehicle is coming up behind you, such as on El Camino Real in Palo Alto? Most cars do not even slow down. I could not pull over to the right because cars were whizzing by me. … I was on Vasco Road when an ambulance came up from behind. I slowed down but he gave me a long, angry blast of his horn. What did I do wrong?
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

FasTrak is just confusing us with their signs: Roadshow

Q: I love FasTrak and use it all the time. It saves time on long commutes, at bridges, etc. But recently, efforts to tweak the program have just left me, and I’m sure many others, confused. I’m constantly whizzing past signs saying “FasTrak On,” “HOV Only,” HOV is 2,” “HOV...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

What Does “GT” Mean on Cars and Where Did It Come From?

Just two little letters: GT. You've seen them on the rumps of everything from Hyundais to Ferraris. At several points in time, they've formed the entire name of the only car Maserati builds. And Pontiac got more mileage out of those letters than the entire Italian auto industry combined. But what do the two letters actually mean, and why do we use them?
Carselectrek.co

Tesla owner gets coal-rolled by pickup truck in dangerous incident caught on dashcam

A Tesla owner was coal-rolled by a pickup truck owner in a dangerous incident caught on TeslaCam, Tesla’s integrated dashcam feature. The incident happened amid several reports of pickup truck owners targeting Tesla vehicles when coal rolling. Coal rolling is when a modified diesel pickup truck spews black sooty exhaust...
CarsPosted by
newschain

Cars and vans spend just 4% of the time being driven – report

Cars and vans in England are driven just 4% of the time on average, new figures show. The vehicles are usually either parked at home (73%) or elsewhere (23%) such as at work, analysis by the RAC Foundation found. The motoring research charity believes the figures – which are similar...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Bottenus: After a hit-and-run crash, a bicyclist re-thinks safety

Tyson Bottenus is a cyclist in Providence and board member of Bike Newport, a bike advocacy organization in Newport. I was involved in a hit and run while I was biking a few weeks ago on Wickenden Street. It was daylight, my friend and I were following all the rules of the road, not acting recklessly, and doing everything we could do to prevent being hit by a car.
CarsAutoExpress

Van of the Year 2021: Ford Transit Custom

Vans have helped to keep the country moving in the past 18 months, and the Transit Custom is the best in the business. Whether you go for the basic steel-wheeled, black-bumpered Leader, or choose the rugged Trail and Active variants, or the high-spec Sport and MS-RT versions, it really is the van that can.
TrafficEast Bay Times

Were drivers better when schools taught driver’s ed? Roadshow

Q: I feel a need to vent and you’re the lucky recipient. Back in the 1960s, when I was in high school, there was still driver’s education, which included both practical driving experience and classroom lessons/tests. On my 16th birthday, I passed my DMV driving test with flying colors, earning...
Palo Alto, CAEast Bay Times

I slowed down for an ambulance, so why did the driver blast his horn? Roadshow

Q: Could you please write a column about rules when an emergency vehicle is coming up behind you, such as on El Camino Real in Palo Alto? Most cars do not even slow down. I could not pull over to the right because cars were whizzing by me. … I was on Vasco Road when an ambulance came up from behind. I slowed down but he gave me a long, angry blast of his horn. What did I do wrong?

Comments / 117

Community Policy