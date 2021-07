Though clay used to be the more popular choice, many cat owners are now switching to crystal litter for one major reason: it can absorb liquids much better than clay. That is because it has sodium silicate sand in it which increases the absorbency. Cat owners love this litter’s ability to soak up liquids because it helps to keep the smells of a litter box less potent. It's also a dust-free litter, so those with allergies are happy to make the switch. And if you’ve ever been around a litter box, you know that is a major bonus. Here are the best crystal cat litters on the market.