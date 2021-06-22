Cancel
NHL

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Tacks on three more points

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKucherov registered three assists and three shots in Monday's 8-0 victory over the Islanders in Game 5. Kucherov added to his league-leading point total with assists on second-period goals by Ondrej Palat, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point, the latter two coming on the power play. Kucherov tops all players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) and will take an eight-game point streak into Game 6 on Wednesday.

Related
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders-Lightning Game 7 drama revolves around the fate of Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning warms up prior to Game Five of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the New York Islanders at Amalie Arena on June 21, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann. Nassau Coliseum workers cleaned up the beer cans and other debris littering the ice with remarkable...
NHLchatsports.com

Penality missed on Scott Mayfield's cross check on Nikita Kucherov?

The agent for Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid blasted the NHL referee who declined to call a penalty on Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield for his cross-check on Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov Wednesday that may have knocked the NHL’s leading playoff scorer out of Game 6, and muddied his status for Friday’s Game 7.
NHLchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning await word on injured Nikita Kucherov, could face Game 7 without him

The Tampa Bay Lightning, hurting after losing Game 6 to the New York Islanders on Wednesday in the Stanley Cup semifinals, have another reason for concern. Right winger Nikita Kucherov, the team’s leading postseason scorer, exited the Wednesday game after only one shift covering 46 seconds of ice time. He appeared to get hurt when he was cross-checked by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, though no penalty was called.
NHLABC Action News

Lightning return home for do-or-die Game 7 vs. Islanders, Kucherov's status uncertain

Game 7 is usually the most exciting phrase in sports, but it's not one the Tampa Bay Lightning wanted to hear. The Bolts were hoping to close out the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals Wednesday night, but less than two minutes into overtime, Anthony Beauvillier scored the game-winner, forcing us into a winner-take-all Game 7 Friday.
NHLESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning close out Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 to win second straight Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup champs -- and they did it in a nine-month span. "This group, no matter what happens from here on out, this group is going to be etched in history forever, and that's pretty F'ing special," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. "I'm so proud of the guys. You can't soak it in yet. It's so fresh. It's so new. You don't even realize what's going to happen. We won the Stanley Cup, and we still have the Stanley Cup. That's just amazing."
NHLRealGM

Status Of Nikita Kucherov For Game 7 Unclear

The Tampa Bay Lightning had no update on the health of leading scorer Nikita Kucherov, who was injured on his first shift of their Game 6 loss Wednesday night. The Islanders won the game, 3-2 in overtime, to force Game 7 on Friday night in Tampa, Florida. "It sucks to...
NHLYardbarker

Nikita Kucherov Joins Elite Company In Playoff Production

On July 2, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens to take a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Nikita Kucherov’s elite talent was on full display once again, tallying a goal and an assist. He now has eight goals and 32 points this postseason, playing at an elite level despite missing the regular season due to hip surgery. Despite another impressive performance in Game 3, Kucherov spoke of his team’s recent success stating,
NHLNBC Sports

Shea Weber fined $5,000 for slashing Lightning’s Kucherov

The NHL has fined Shea Weber $5,000 for slashing Nikita Kucherov late in the third period of the Lightning’s 5-1 win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The fine amount for the Canadiens defenseman is the “maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.”. Weber was not penalized on...
NHLESPN

Nikita Kucherov joins exclusive club after 2-goal, 1-assist Game 1 for victorious Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. -- Only three players in NHL history have scored 30-plus points in consecutive postseasons: Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and now Nikita Kucherov. The Tampa Bay Lightning star continued his spectacular postseason, recording two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. All of Kucherov's points came in the third period, breaking the game open for Tampa Bay.
NHLWBAL Radio

Vasilevskiy wins Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff MVP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Andrei Vasilevskiy was thrust into the 2015 Stanley Cup Final with starting goaltender Ben Bishop injured, he was a shy, unknown player at the beginning of his NHL journey. Six years later, he’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion at the peak of his career after...
NHLBleacher Report

The Tampa Bay Lightning Are Built to Remain Stanley Cup Contenders

For Tampa Bay Lightning players and fans, Wednesday's Game 5 win against Montreal to clinch their second consecutive Stanley Cup will set off months of celebrations before moving on to the 2021-22 season. General manager Julien BriseBois won't have the luxury of participating in extended festivities. On July 17, all...
HockeySportsnet.ca

Report: Lightning's Kucherov played in Cup Final with fractured rib

After denying he was playing hurt, the truth about Nikita Kucherov's injury appears to be out. According to The Athletic’s Joe Smith, who spoke to Kucherov’s agent Dan Milstein, the Tampa Bay Lightning star played in the Stanley Cup Final with a fractured rib and needed multiple injections during the series, which ended with Wednesday's 1-0 Game 5 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

