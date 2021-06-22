Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Tacks on three more points

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup champs -- and they did it in a nine-month span. "This group, no matter what happens from here on out, this group is going to be etched in history forever, and that's pretty F'ing special," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. "I'm so proud of the guys. You can't soak it in yet. It's so fresh. It's so new. You don't even realize what's going to happen. We won the Stanley Cup, and we still have the Stanley Cup. That's just amazing."