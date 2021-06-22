Cancel
Billie Eilish 'Appalled and Embarrassed' by Resurfaced Video Containing Anti-Asian Remark: 'I Want to Barf'

By Ellise Shafer
SFGate
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has responded to a resurfaced video that appears to show her mouthing an anti-Asian remark, apologizing for behavior that she says made her “want to barf.”. An edited compilation of several videos that was posted on TikTok last week appears to show the singer mouthing an Asian racial slur used in Tyler the Creator’s 2011 song “Fish” and imitating various accents. As the video spread on social media, Eilish’s fans have been commenting on her accounts, asking her to make a statement.

