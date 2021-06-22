Several USC Trojans Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Michael Norman, Allyson Felix, Isaiah Jewett and Ous Mellouli have all qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The four athletes are all USC Trojans.

Norman won the U.S. men's 400m title and Felix took second in the women's 400m final. Jewett won the fourth heat of the men's 800-meter run this weekend at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Norman spent two seasons with the Trojans [2017 & 2018] before turning pro.

Felix did not compete on the track team at USC, but got her degree from USC's Rossier School of Education back in 2003. She has won nine Olympic medals, and was voted the greatest Olympian in USC History by Trojan fans.

Jewett is currently a student at USC. He is a redshirt senior and competed in the 800m for USC's track and field team after transferring from UC Irvine.

Ous Mellouli earned a spot on the Tunisian Olympic Team after finishing No. 10 in the 10k qualifier on Sunday. The 37-year-old was inducted into USC Athletics Hall of Fame back in 2018. He will become the fourth swimmer ever to compete in six Olympics.

----

You may also like:

[Former USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises Father with Epic Gift]

[Pac-12 Coach Sounds Off on ASU Scandal]

[Colorado Announces Full Capacity for 2021 Season]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com