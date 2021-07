HARRISBURG – PA’s mask mandate has been officially lifted as of today. Even though the masking order is lifted, businesses, organizations, health care providers, and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. Individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.