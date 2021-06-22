Cancel
Pacific Notes: Jones, CP3, Morris, Simmons

By Alex Kirschenbaum
hoopsrumors.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuns general manager James Jones won his first NBA Executive of the Year award after just two years on the job. In a new piece, Gina Mizell of Suns.com details how Jones netted the honor. As Mizell details, two years to the day before Jones won the award, he had...

NBANBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in San Antonio

The fortunes have turned for these two NBA teams. Years ago, it used to be the San Antonio Spurs competing for titles while the Philadelphia 76ers were preparing for the draft lottery. That is not the case in recent years but the two sides can still get together for a trade.
NBAPosted by
EagleMaven

Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith: Finally, a Video That Can be Believed

Off-season videos mean very little. Sixers point guard Ben Simmons taught Philadelphia fans that harsh lesson. Nobody was better at posting videos showing Ben Simmons shooting jump shots in some gym in some unknown locale than Ben Simmons himself only to see Ben Simmons not dare shoot a jumper during the Sixers' regular season or playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons’ brother ‘likes’ tweets dissing Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons’ brother may be trying to start Philadelphia 76ers: Civil War. A pair of recently “liked” tweets by Simmons’ brother Liam went viral this week. One tweet from New Zealand-based basketball writer Stevie Cozens called it “bulls–t” that Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers did not back Ben in their respective press conferences after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs. The other tweet by Australian comedian Dave Hughes said of Embiid, “You don’t want to play with this guy. He ain’t team.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: Udoka, Smart, Raptors, De Colo, Simmons

New Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was intrigued by the chance to work under Brad Stevens, a president of basketball operations uniquely positioned to understand Udoka’s role as well as anyone, writes Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. The Celtics, in turn, were drawn to Udoka due to his work...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southeast Notes: Simmons, Wizards, Todd, Magic Draft

There aren’t a whole lot of trade scenarios that would work for the Wizards to acquire Ben Simmons, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. They wouldn’t swap Bradley Beal for the Sixers guard unless Beal suddenly wants out. Dealing Russell Westbrook would have involve a third team, since he doesn’t seem like a good fit with the Sixers’ roster. The Wizards could also piece together other salaries with packages featuring Davis Bertans or Rui Hachimura but Philadelphia would more likely seek top-level impact players for Simmons.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings Could Trade De'Aaron Fox For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been linked to a move away from Philadelphia in recent times. Plenty of teams around the league seem ready to move for the talented point guard, and the Sixers aren't against that idea. Yet, they must get the right offer to unlock negotiations. The San Antonio Spurs,...
Basketballhoopsrumors.com

Olympic Notes: Team USA, Randle, Simmons, Okogie, Senegal

USA Basketball has officially announced its 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics, and there are no surprises in the group. The 12 players on the squad are the same dozen that were reported earlier this month. While it remains to be seen which players will emerge as the go-to crunch-time...
NBABleacher Report

76ers' Ben Simmons Buys 12,000-Square-Foot Los Angeles Mansion for $17.5M

We don't know where Ben Simmons will be playing next season, but we do know where he'll be living. The All-Star purchased a $17.5 million home in Los Angeles that features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Simmons has spent his offseasons in Los Angeles throughout his NBA career. The Sixers...
BasketballPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ Australia career has scandalous allegations from whistleblower Andrew Bogut

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is in the news again. This time around, he’s being dragged into a scandal involving the Australian government and the national team over alleged threats from the former to withdraw financial support for the national basketball program. To make this narrative even juicier, the whistleblower here is former Golden State Warriors big man and Australian national team icon Andrew Bogut.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Hottest Trade Buzz Regarding Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard and More

Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard are polar opposites at the point guard position. Simmons is close to seven feet tall. He is blessed with tremendous physical gifts and terrific court vision while also being one of the best defenders in basketball. Lillard is smaller in stature. Unlike Simmons, however, "Dame"...
NBAYardbarker

Are The Philadelphia 76ers Contenders or Pretenders?

If the Philadelphia 76ers keep the same core of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons, would the team be contenders or pretenders?. Or would they be just another good regular-season team who pretends like they have a chance at winning a championship? Taking a look at the team stats for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, we can get a feeling on where the team was last season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Doc Rivers Responds To Latest Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly turned down a trade offer for former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAlibertyballers.com

Report: Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul has met with the Sixers to discuss his client’s future

And so it begins.... Daryl Morey had already shopped Ben Simmons once before, when James Harden became available. That was after committing publicly that the 6’10 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up would be a part of his team. But it was long before the Sixers lost in the second round of the playoffs, in a game seven at Wells Fargo Center no less. During the series, Simmons shot just 15 of 45 from the free-throw line. Despite helping contain the dynamic Trae Young (after the first half of game 1, Ben Simmons picked up the bulk of the defensive duties on the nearly impossible-to-stop point guard who shot just 37% on 145 attempts since halftime of game one) Simmons had a poor showing offensively. Doc Rivers utilized Simmons almost exclusively in the “dunker spot” that series where he isn’t nearly as effective as when he is deployed anywhere else. And predictably, Ben wasn’t very effective there against Atlanta either.

