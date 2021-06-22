Cancel
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Bags three points in Game 5 blowout

 17 days ago

Killorn scored twice, including one power-play goal, and added an assist in Monday's 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5. He also had four hits and three shots. Killorn entered the night with just one assist over the first four games of the series but erupted for his first multi-point effort since the opening round. David Savard's point shot banked off Killorn's body in front of the net late in the first period, giving Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead. Killorn picked up his second of the night late in the middle stanza while on the power play, deflecting a Victor Hedman shot. He also drew an assist on Steven Stamkos' goal that opened the scoring in the first period. The 31-year-old Killorn has eight goals and eight assists in 16 playoff games.

