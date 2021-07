For this month, the Nights storytellers delve into the treacherous realm of dads and discover…hey, some dads can be pretty good after all. We have dads who sit in four hours of fog to try and glimpse the Man in the Mountains, dads who toss you their sandals on the burning dunes of Michigan, and dads who always supported you even if they didn’t always agree with your methods. Here’s to you having one of these dads.