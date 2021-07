The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) has released video footage from its Zhurong rover as well as the sounds it recorded in the moments leading to its landing on Mars last month.In the footage released on Sunday, the rover, which landed on the Red Planet’s surface on 14 May, can be seen going through its entry, descent and landing phases. The video shows parachute deployment, backshell separation, and a gentle hover during its hazard avoidance phase.In the first post-landing video, the rover can be seen backing away after it put the camera on the ground. The other two videos from...