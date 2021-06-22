Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Athletics-Bromell will head to Europe before Olympics

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASjBS_0abUuZI100

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) - New American sprint king Trayvon Bromell will make a couple of stops in Europe before the Tokyo Olympics, his manager said on Monday.

“Trayvon will run two races in Europe before Tokyo. We are still working on the final details,” Ricky Simms said in an email.

The Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Bromell scorched to a 9.80 seconds victory in the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday in Eugene as he made a triumphant return five years after being wheeled out of the Rio Games with an injury that threatened his career.

He last ran in Europe in 2016, according to the Finnish statistical site Tilastopaja.eu.

Six times the 2016 indoor 60m world champion, Bromell has run under 10 seconds this year with a personal best of 9.77 seconds earlier this month earning him the world’s top time of 2021.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Bromell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#New American#U S Olympic#Finnish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Marshall County Daily

Former Kentucky high school athletes headed to Tokyo Olympics

KHSAA congratulated three former Kentucky high school track and field and swimming athletes for qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics July 23 to August 8. Ronnie Baker, a two-time Class 3A state champion from Ballard in the 100 and 400 meter dash in 2011 and 2012, qualified for Tokyo in the 100 meter dash. He competed on the collegiate level at Texas Christian University.
kinyradio.com

Before The Finals, Updike at Olympic Trials

Isaac Updike and girlfriend Justine Fedronic outside running store Run Hub in Eugene, Oregon, during the Olympic Trials. The couple hold running art by Fedronic that the shop carries. Run Hub supported Updike when he liv. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the 3000 meter...
dailyjournal.net

Bolt’s forecast: Watch out for Bromell in 100 at Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. — Usain Bolt figures his world record is safe for now. But that Olympic gold medal — well, it has to go to somebody else this summer. The 34-year-old Bolt, retired since 2017, will watch from the comfort of his home in Jamaica as someone other than him captures the title in the 100 — and later the 200 — for the first time since 2004.
West Lafayette, INfordcountyrecord.com

Winger headed to fourth Olympics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue track & field alumna Kara (Patterson) Winger qualified for her fourth Olympic Games in the javelin at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Winger was second overall in the javelin throw on Saturday with a season-best throw of 61.47 meters. The...
milwaukeesun.com

Modi talks about Tokyo Olympics and preparation of athletes

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who would be heading to the Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud. "Every athlete who will be going to Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they...
101 WIXX

Athletics-Semenya in last ditch bid to qualify for Olympics

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Caster Semenya will make a last-ditch attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games when she races over 5000m at a meeting in Belgium this week. The 30-year-old South African is banned from competing in any race from 400m to a mile after the sport’s governing body World Athletics ruled in 2018 that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Local athletes qualify for Junior Olympics

Several local track athletes have qualified for the Junior Olympics. The athletes competed in the AAU Track & Field National Regional Qualifier Meet at Hardin Valley High School recently. The top six in the finals of each event will compete in the Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas later this year.
sky21.com

Brody Malone of Trion Is Headed to Olympics

2018 Trion High School graduate Brody Malone has secured a trip to Tokyo, Japan to compete in the Olympics. The twenty-year-old locked down a spot on the U.S. Olympic men’s gymnastics team on Saturday, earning an automatic berth on the five-man team by capturing the Olympic Trials with a two-day all-around total of 171.600.
KRMS Radio

Another Missourian Is Heading To The Olympics In Tokyo

Another Missouri Native is making it to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Springfield/Nixa native Courtney Frerichs earned her shot by finishing as the runner-up in the Women’s 3,000 meter yesterday during the US Olympic Trials. Frerichs placed 2nd in her finish with a time of 9 minutes 11 seconds, making...
SportsPowell Tribune

UW alum heading to Olympics

Former University of Wyoming Track and Field standout Mason Finley is heading to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the men’s discus at the 2021 U.S Olympic Trials on Friday. With his best throw of the day at 206 feet, 11 inches, Finley is heading to his second-consecutive Olympic games. He’ll compete in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 through Aug. 8.
Wyoming StateSheridan Press

Former Wyoming athlete qualifies for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Oregon — A former University of Wyoming track and field standout is headed to his second consecutive Olympic Games. Mason Finley, 30, clinched an appearance in this summer’s Tokyo Games by winning the men’s discus event at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 25. His best throw of the day was 63.07 meters.
osubeavers.com

Carey Headed to Tokyo Olympics as Individual

CORVALLIS – Future Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey will represent the U.S.A. as an individual at this summer's Olympics, U.S.A. Gymnastics officially announced following Olympic Trials on Sunday. Entering the Trials, Carey had already punched her ticket to Tokyo via individual qualification, and had expressed her intention to accept the...
Texas StateBattalion Texas AM

Eight Texas A&M athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics

Following the events in the final day of the Olympic Trials on Sunday, June 27, eight Aggies will be representing their respective countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Former A&M middle distance runner Athing Mu, now representing Nike, won the 800-meter event, setting an Olympic Trials record time of 1:56.07. This time is the current world-leading mark and is the second fastest run by an American all-time.
KFOR

Rose among Samoan athletes still headed to Tokyo Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One more hurdle cleared: Though Samoa is preventing some of its athletes from going to the Tokyo Olympics, discus thrower Alex Rose is among those who still get to go. Samoa decided that its Olympic qualifiers who live and train within the island nation will...
Winchester News Gazette

Venezuelan athlete seeks the Olympic dream

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2fb28ff806b14e53bdfdea9b45b56d37.

Comments / 0

Community Policy