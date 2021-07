It sounds like Rutgers and Seton Hall fans who want to wager on their teams will need to keep driving to Delaware or Pennsylvania. A November ballot question proposing a constitutional amendment that would permit New Jersey sportsbooks to take bets on in-state college teams and events is unlikely to pass, according to a recent poll conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University-Madison. Only 25% of registered voters surveyed are in favor of the amendment, according to the poll, with 49% opposed and 26% either undecided or declining to answer the question.