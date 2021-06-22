Cancel
Charities

Girl sells sweet treats to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

By George Gonzales
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) — A local girl is raising money and awareness for a cause as she serves sweet treats to a local assisted living facility. With Alzheimer’s hitting close to home, Amanda Paquin and her daughter Keena, have created a mobile treat wagon. They go door to door handing...

