Mexico extends deadline for do-over of disputed GM contract vote

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY - Mexican authorities on Monday extended the deadline for the union at a General Motors Co plant to do over a disputed contract vote that has drawn U.S. scrutiny, warning the plant's collective contract would be terminated if the date is missed. The union at the plant in...

