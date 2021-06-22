TikTok creators insist you need these kitchen gadgets in your life
Make cooking and kitchen storage a little easier with these curated kitchen gadgets from TikTok creators. 1. Replace your air fryer and your Instant Pot. TikTok home tips creator @jessicahaizman is ditching her bulky air fryer and Instant Pot for this all-in-one gadget from Carl Schmidt Sohn. This space saver allows you to do everything an Instant Pot can do, from pressure cooking to yogurt making, and has a second lid that allows you to air fry anything.morganton.com