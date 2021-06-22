West Fargo teacher Riley Dolezal takes 3rd in javelin at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (KVRR) – North Dakota State may soon have another alumnus heading to Tokyo. Stanley, North Dakota native and Cheney Middle School Physical Education teacher Riley Dolezal placed third at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the javelin with a throw of 252 feet 10 inches. His performance missed the Olympic standard of 278 feet 10 inches. He will have to see if he qualifies for Tokyo based on his world ranking at the end of the month.