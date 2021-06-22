Drivers annoyed at those who stop too far back at red lights: Roadshow

Q: Here’s why some drivers stop far behind cars ahead of them at red lights: They are incompetent, or they fear aggressive, oft-speeding corner cutters making the left turn. Bicyclists can try the old trick I use where I ride up to a loop segment, get out my keys, and wave them back and forth a few times across it [the loop segment]. If that fails, you get ahead of and to the side of the vehicle, where you would stop, and motion to the driver to come forward. Point at the detector or at the signal (I have done both), if you want, but that also is done less now, given less likelihood it will be understood.