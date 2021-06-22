Ari Aster’s ‘Midsommar’ Follow-Up ‘Disappointment Blvd’ Adds Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and More
Writer/director Ari Aster is tackling another heartfelt romantic comedy for his third feature. Just kidding. Aster has quickly become the arthouse king of horror with Hereditary and Midsommar, both of which utilized his visually unique storytelling methods circled around trauma and grief. He is now set to write and direct Disappointment Blvd starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, and Kylie Rogers have now joined the talented yet perplexing line-up that has us wondering what the heck this movie will even be.www.slashfilm.com