Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ari Aster’s ‘Midsommar’ Follow-Up ‘Disappointment Blvd’ Adds Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and More

By Marisa Mirabal
/Film
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter/director Ari Aster is tackling another heartfelt romantic comedy for his third feature. Just kidding. Aster has quickly become the arthouse king of horror with Hereditary and Midsommar, both of which utilized his visually unique storytelling methods circled around trauma and grief. He is now set to write and direct Disappointment Blvd starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, and Kylie Rogers have now joined the talented yet perplexing line-up that has us wondering what the heck this movie will even be.

www.slashfilm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Kylie Rogers
Person
Nathan Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

Jamie Bell to Make Screenwriting Debut; Will Adapt Ruth Ware's 'Turn of the Key' With Max Minghella

Jamie Bell will make his screenwriting debut alongside pal Max Minghella on an adaptation of Ruth Ware's haunted house thriller The Turn of the Key. Deadline broke the news, reporting that Working Title has optioned the rights to the book, which hails from the author of In a Dark, Dark Wood, The Woman in Cabin 10, and The Lying Game, all of which have previously been optioned for the screen.
Movies/Film

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain Remake the Ingmar Bergman Classic

Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) previously played a married couple in 2014’s under-seen thriller A Most Violent Year, and now they’re reuniting to star in Scenes from a Marriage, an HBO limited series based on the acclaimed 1970s version from master filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. The first trailer for the new iteration of the story has arrived, and it looks like a handsomely made drama that gives Isaac and Chastain the chance to flex several different groups of acting muscles. Check it out below.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: Christopher Meloni, 'Crank's Brian Taylor Selling New Short Film as NFT and the Trailer is 'Out!!!'

Christopher Meloni has been a busy boy during the pandemic, as the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime also found the time to make a short film titled Out!!! with Brian Taylor, who co-directed the Crank movies starring Jason Statham. Meloni and Taylor previously worked together on Syfy's dark comedy Happy! and you can watch the trailer for their latest collaboration below.
Movies/Film

Jon Hamm’s ‘Confess, Fletch’ Reboot Adds Annie Mumolo and More

It looks like the Fletch reboot is still actually going to happen, and with a stellar cast. The reboot, helmed by Superbad director Greg Mottola, has announced the cast that will surround our new Fletch, Jon Hamm. According to Collider, Hamm will be joined by Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star...
New York City, NYcityrealty.com

NYC homes of Cynthia Nixon, Anthony Bourdain, and Nathan Lane among major celebrity moves of June 2021

At the end of May 2021, the Time Warner Center was officially renamed Deutsche Bank Center in honor of its new anchor tenant, which is leasing over 1 million square feet of office space in the building. On lower levels, the Shops at Columbus Circle welcomed family-friendly experience CAMP and Parisian-inspired cafe Tartinery to the ranks of its shopping and dining. What has not changed, though, is the twin-towered building’s reputation of attracting high-profile residents to the condo component through its prime location, attentive staff, and luxurious amenities. Notable owners past and present include developer Stephen Ross, chef/television host Anthony Bourdain, political cartoonist Ranan Lurie, athlete Tom Brady, model Gisele Bundchen, and musicians Jay-Z, Josh Groban, and Ricky Martin.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Resurrection of the Movie Musical

Chris Connor on the resurrection of the movie musical…. Film musicals are certainly not a new phenomenon with a long history of both animated and live action features proving incredibly successful both with audiences and award bodies alike. Be it the 50s and 60s musicals from the likes of Singin’ in the Rain, Guys and Dolls, The King and I or The Sound of Music there is a rich cinematic tradition for the genre and while there have been glimpses off revived interest in recent years, the genre certainly isn’t as rich as it was in its heyday.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

Julia Roberts' youngest son is all grown up and he looks so much like his famous father, Danny Moder, it's uncanny. The actress rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight but Danny chose to make his third-born the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Beyoncé’s Mom, Viola Davis & More Stars React To Derek Chauvin’s ‘Disappointing’ Sentence

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in jail for the death of George Floyd — and stars are weighing in. Tina Knowles, Viola Davis, Cher, and more stars have weighed in on the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd in the streets of Minneapolis last May. The disgraced officer, 46, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison on June 25 after being found guilty on all counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, back in April. The sentencing resulted in mixed reactions among Hollywood (and beyond), with Beyoncé and Solange‘s mom Tina and Viola calling for more reform.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: Why Did ‘Potsie’ Actor Anson Williams Divorce His Wife of 30 Years in 2019?

In 2019, Happy Days star Anson Williams filed for a divorce from his wife of 30 years, Jackie Gerken, after citing irreconcilable differences. The actor turned director is most well-known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the classic 70’s and 80’s sitcom. He starred on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, during all 11 seasons of the hit show. Potsie was one of four high school friends that made up the core of the show’s cast. The other three boys included Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), Ralph Malph (Don Most), and fan-favorite Fonzie (Henry Winkler).
TV Series/Film

‘Loki’ Head Writer Explains Alligator Loki: “It’s So Stupid, But It Also Makes Total Sense”

Tom Hiddleston isn’t sure whether Alligator Loki – the alligator wearing golden horns in the latest episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki – is actually an alternate universe version of a Loki, or if it’s just an alligator. “The question is, ‘Is he really Loki? Or is he just green?'” Hiddleston said in a new interview. “It’s such a funny question that [the Lokis] all bicker about. One thing about Loki is that Loki loves to be right. And they all have a different opinion about this alligator.”
Celebritiesthebrag.com

David Crosby opens up on relationship with 14-year-old Drew Barrymore

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young rocker David Crosby has opened up in a new interview about taking in Drew Barrymore when she was just 14 years old. In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, David Crosby spoke of the situation that lead to the previously troubled actress to live with him following her emancipation.
Burbank, CAMovieWeb

Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

Chick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy