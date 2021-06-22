Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere Makes Big Change to Morty and Jessica's Relationship
Rick and Morty's fifth season premiere made a big change to Morty and Jessica's on and off again relationship! What began as a simple crush from Morty in the first season of the series has sense gotten some interesting wrinkles as the series continued through its previous four seasons. The newest season of the series even took this further and made it seem like Jessica could potentially reciprocate his feelings, and the fifth season premiere cemented this by having Morty finally go for it and ask Jessica out on a date before the wild chaos of the episode itself begun.comicbook.com