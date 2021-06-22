Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere Makes Big Change to Morty and Jessica's Relationship

After getting a crash course in all things Mr. Nimbus last week, this weekend's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty deals with some of the fallout from "Space Beth." See, since a lot of folks in the universe want Rick dead even more after what happened in the fourth season finale, he's planted clone decoys around the country to serve as "fail-safes" in case anyone comes looking to kill him and the family. This brings us to the cold open for the next Season 5 episode, "Mortyplicity"- where Rick and Morty's plan to kill Christian God gets rudely interrupted and the adorable little moving target from the trailers apparently has a name: Mr. Always-Wants-To-Be-Hunted.