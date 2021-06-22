Cancel
Lenawee County, MI

Confirmed EF-1 tornado touches down in Lenawee County

By Cara Ball
WSYM FOX 47
 17 days ago
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down in Riga Township in Lenawee County on Monday. It's the 33rd tornado to hit Lenawee County since the 1940s and the tenth to hit the area in June.

The designated EF-1 tornado was brief but still caused significant damage moving at 90 miles per hour. It covered 2.7 miles of area when it touched down at approximately 9:23 p.m. Monday. The tornado was active for only a few minutes, ending at 9:27 p.m.

The tornado touched down south of cemetery road, and east of Silberhorn Highway heading east-northeast. There was significant damage in Riga following severe storms, which uprooted trees and caused a barn to collapse among other things.

WSYM FOX 47

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

