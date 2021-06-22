Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Grafton, Southern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Grafton; Southern Grafton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN GRAFTON COUNTY At 1118 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Thetford Hill State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Lebanon, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hanover, Haverhill, Enfield, Canaan, Groton, Piermont, Lyme, Benton, Dorchester, Ellsworth, Wentworth, Rumney, Orford and Campton.alerts.weather.gov