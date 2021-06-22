Cancel
Lansing, MI

Today's Forecast: Partly sunny with an isolated shower

By Laura Velasquez
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 17 days ago
Clouds will increase across the area this afternoon as cold air aloft and some upper-level energy combine to produce shower chances. The most likely area to see wet weather is near and north of I-96 and there is even a small chance for a thunderstorm. By this evening, the energy is to our east and the sky will be clearing in time for sunset. It'll be cool and dry tonight with lows in the 50s. Another disturbance will move across the area tomorrow, allowing for a few showers, but it won't be raining everywhere, all day long. After a couple of cool days, temperatures quickly trend up by the end of the workweek, briefly into the mid-80s. Our next best chance of widespread showers/storms occurs on Friday. In fact, it may be a potentially very wet period on Friday into early Saturday with more than an inch of rain possible.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cool from Lansing northward. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy south. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Chance of an isolated late morning/early afternoon shower or thundershower. Winds southwest/west at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Not as cool. West/south winds at 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated to scattered shower possible. Warmer too. Highs in the mid-70s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid-80s.

FRIDAY : Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

