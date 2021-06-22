Cancel
Blount County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Blount County in central Alabama Northeastern Jefferson County in central Alabama St. Clair County in central Alabama East Central Walker County in central Alabama Northern Calhoun County in east central Alabama Southern Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen with locally higher amounts. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gadsden, Trussville, Gardendale, Jacksonville, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Attalla, Piedmont, Hokes Bluff, Springville, Odenville, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Saks, Dallas, Center Point, Clay, Pinson and Glencoe. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
